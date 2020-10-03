BUA Cement gets new Chief Financial Officer 

BUA Cement has announced the appointment of Jacques Piekarski as its new Chief Financial Officer effective October 2. Prior to his current appointment, Jacques was Group CFO at TGI Group.

This was revealed in a statement by Ahmed Aliyu, the Company Secretary.

Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman, BUA Cement Plc, said: “The Board is confident that Jacques’ broad experience, strong leadership capabilities and understanding of the industry will ensure that BUA Cement is well-positioned to take advantage of available opportunities to drive improved operational performance and sustain our profitable growth trajectory.”

Engr. Yusuf Binji, Managing Director/CEO of BUA Cement Plc, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Jacques Piekarski to BUA Cement.

“Jacques brings a wealth of experience to this role— both in the Nigerian cement industry and the African region as a whole.

“I am certain his skills and experience will make a significant contribution and continue to…