Expert backs 3 sets of debate for presidential candidates

Prof. Mitchell S. McKinney says the more debates organsied for U.S. presidential candidates, the more opportunities the electorate get to make informed decisions at the polls.

McKinney, a Professor of Communications at the University of Missouri, said this while briefing some newsmen from across the globe selected by the U.S. Department of State – Bureau of Global Public Affairs, to cover the 2020 U.S. election.

Speaking at a webinar, the professor said that although at the third debate the candidates tend to be repeating points already made and getting more aggressive, the electorate had the chance to listen to them speak on their plans for the country.

“I think that the question has been asked in terms of, do we need three? Is that too much? What we know from our research is that yes, by the time we get to the third debate, we are hearing a great deal of the same information.

“Now, does that mean that, well, we should only have two? Some of this is driven by this…