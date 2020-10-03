Leeds boss Bielsa insists he’s not Guardiola’s mentor

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa insisted he was not Pep Guardiola’s mentor before the two managers go head-to-head on Saturday for the first time in the Premier League.

Leeds face Manchester City at Elland Road in a game being billed as ‘master versus pupil’, but Bielsa is adamant his good friend Guardiola has always been his own man.

“I do not feel like a mentor to Guardiola. It’s not just how I feel, it has been evidenced to not being the case,” Bielsa said.

“If there’s a manager who is independent in his own ideas, that is Guardiola. It’s not just because I say it is, it’s because his teams play like no other team.”

Guardiola has repeatedly described Bielsa as the best coach in the world after their friendship was cemented in 2006 when the Spaniard travelled to meet the former Argentina coach on his ranch near Rosario.

They crossed swords in LaLiga during the 2011-12 season when Bielsa was in charge of Athletic Bilbao and Guardiola in his final campaign as…