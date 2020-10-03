Makinde pledges support for youth with development initiatives

By Adeola Badru

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, this weekend, pledged to support youths who have novel ideas and initiatives that will add value to the society, and meaningfully engage them in the interest of the state.

The governor, spoke through his Special Assistant on Youth and Sports, Mr Kazeem Bolarinwa while commissioning a youth-driven enterprise, Votal Global Capital, which kick-started operation in the state.

Bolarinwa, who commended the company for choosing to launch and operate in the state, charged other youths who have worthy initiatives and ideas that would add value to the state, especially youths to bring such forward for necessary supports.

Bolarinwa said: “It has indeed been the priority of Oyo state government to do everything humanly and governmentally possible to add value to the youth constituency and we have been doing that to the best of our ability.”

“We are committed to ensuring that the youths make more meanings to life and out of life…