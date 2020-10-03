Music enthusiast launches artiste oriented management company

By Ayo Onikoyi

Young Nigerian music enthusiast, Adeshola Adefuwa Cole, popular known as “Sholly Cole ” has set everything in motion to launch the ” Cole Management Services (CMS), a unique artiste-oriented music management outfit in the country.

According to the General Manager of ‘Cole Management Services’ Mr Adeshola Adefuwa Cole, CMS will offer music distribution service, artiste management service and booking services among other services.

“CMS’s model aims at changing how the world sees Nigerians by carefully packaging the country’s talents, energy and culture to the world at large. The new company will also give every talent and it works voice and direction in ways that will beautify and impact Nigeria and the Nigerian music and entertainment industry as a whole.

Most importantly, CMS is set to work with their artistes to ensure they earn worthy profits for their talent, as this is one major issues artistes grapple within the course of their careers. We…