My side of the story — Kafaru

…Raises alarm over alleged attempt by in-laws to rip him off

By Evelyn Usman

Queens Park Event Centre, in Victoria Island area of Lagos, was filled to capacity on August 31, 2019, with guests adorned in burgundy, blush pink and gold colours, which added glamour to the soothing ambience.

Nigerians and non-Nigerians from all walks of life were in attendance.

The alluring mien of the couple -Diana Faith and Temidayo Kafaru, lit an expression of envy on the faces of spinsters and bachelors in attendance.

Things fall apart

Unfortunately, things seem to have fallen apart for the couple, barely one year after the social wedding, following allegations of rape, domestic violence, deceit, power play and extortion, trailing misunderstandings between the once much-talked about couple.

A fortnight ago, they were in the news, as 24-year-old Diana Faith, born of a Filipino father and a Benin, Edo mother, was reported to have alerted the Lagos State Government and the Inspector-General…