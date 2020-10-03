NSE President task engineers on Apapa gridlock, Nigeria’s rapid industrialization

The President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Mr Babagana Mohammed, on Saturday, challenged engineers to resolve the intractable traffic gridlock at Apapa to ensure speedy industrialisation of the country.

Mohammed, who made the remarks during the inauguration of Mr Christian Ufot as the 9th Chairman of the Apapa Branch of NSE in Lagos, said that engineers are known to be solution providers worldwide and Nigeria should not be different.

He added that Nigeria had no business with poverty, only if its engineers could explore the business and development aspects of their profession, which should solve problems to ensure their well being.

He urged the Apapa branch to solve the problem of gridlock and other issues confronting Apapa home of the nation’s major ports.

“Apapa Branch must use their membership strength to their full advantage, to dispel the notion about Apapa been synonymous with traffic gridlock.

“Write position papers, make your presentation to the…