Trump improving, not on oxygen and is fever free, doctor says

US President Donald Trump, who is ill with the novel coronavirus and being treated at a military hospital, is seeing his condition improve, his physician said on Saturday.

The president no longer has a fever and is not currently on oxygen to help him breathe, said Sean Conley, the physician to the president, addressing reporters outside the hospital

“This morning the president is doing very well,” said Conley, adding that the medical team is “extremely happy with progress the president has made.”

The president contracted coronavirus and was moved to the Walter Reed medical centre, a military facility outside Washington, on Friday, in what his team said was a move taken out of an abundance of caution.

A source told reporters that Trump’s vital signs had at times been worrying.

“The president’s vitals over the…