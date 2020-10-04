2023: We want Orji Kalu to succeed Buhari

By Victor Ajihromanus

Northern youths under the aegis of the Coalition Of Northern Nigerian Youth, CNNY, groups have urged the Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, to contest the 2023 presidential election.

The youths said this in a statement.

The statement was signed by the National Coordinator, CNNY, Amb. Zarewa Salisu Sageer, National Secretary, CNNY, Amb. Abu Bature Dandume, North Central Coordinator, CNNY, Comr. Muhammad Yakubu Arigu, Coordinator, North East, CNNY, Amb. Amos Ishaku, Coordinator North West, CNNY, Amb. Adamu Kicinga.

The Coalition comprising Northern Youth Council Of Nigeria, NYCN, Association Of Northern Nigerian Students, ANNS, Arewa Youth Consultative Council, AYCC, Arewa Youth For Good Governance, AYGG, noted that it has become absolutely imperative to urge Kalu to contest.

According to the youths, Sen. Kalu has the leadership acumen, capacity, dexterity and contacts to be Nigeria’s President. The statement read: “We are…