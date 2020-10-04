APC not losing sleep over Lagos East bye-elections — Spokesman

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State on Saturday said that its widespread, unity and strength would guarantee it victory in the Oct. 31 Lagos East bye-elections.

The State Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Seye Oladejo, said in a statement in Lagos that the Lagos APC was not losing sleep over the upcoming polls.

“APC in Lagos State is healthy and we are the party to beat.

“We remain very strong, we have the widespread, we are growing in leaps and bounds in taking care of our affairs, winning elections and overcoming whatever challenges that will come our way.

“So, APC in Lagos is good and we are one big family,” he said.

According to him, the fact that the party flag-bearers emerged from consensus and not by selection or imposition during the primary, is a testament to the unity and strength of the party.

Oladejo said: “The APC constitution allows us to have a candidate either by consensus or an open primary. The question to ask is if a…