Arewa Pastors reaffirm commitment to monthly fasting, prayer to end insecurity

Arewa Pastors, a non-denominational organisation, which comprise 60 clerics across 19 northern states, on Saturday reaffirmed its commitment to praying and fasting monthly for divine intervention to end insecurity.

Bishop John Richard, Chairman of the Arewa Pastors, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

He spoke against the backdrop of the inauguration of the monthly prayer and fasting project initiative organised by the Pastors, to commemorate Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary.

According to him, as long as Nigeria exists, the intervention initiative will be carried out to move the nation forward.

Richard said, “This particular gathering of 60 Bishops and Archbishops is to pray for divine intervention with the theme: [email protected], old enough for peace, unity, and prosperity.

“It will continue monthly as we have declared it today until we see Nigeria peaceful, free from insecurity, where people can travel without being…