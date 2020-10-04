Despite abundant gas, Nigeria imports 71% of LPG consumed in one month

By Michael Eboh

Despite abundance of gas in Nigeria, 71.35 per cent of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, also known as cooking gas, consumed in the country in the month of August 2020 were imported, according to data obtained from the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, PPPRA.

This was in sharp contrast to claims by the Federal Government that it is striving to promote increased utilization of Nigeria’s huge gas resources, put at about 203.16 trillion cubic feet, in a bid to cushion the effect of rising PMS prices, preserve the environment, improve power supply and also conserve Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves.

According to the PPPRA report of LPG supplied in August 2020, a total of 123,554.329 metric tonnes, MT of LPG in vacuum, VAC, was supplied in Nigeria in the month under review, by six companies, out of which 88,157.108 MT (VAC) of LPG were imported, while 35,397.221 MT(VAC) were sourced locally.

The volume of cooking gas imported into the country in…