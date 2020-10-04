IGP bans FSARS, other police tactical units from patrols, stop-and-search duties

**Warns against illegal searches on citizens mobile phones & laptops

**As Police Arrest 2 FSARS Operatives, 1 Civilian Accomplice in Lagos State

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu has banned the personnel of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and other Tactical Squads of the Force including the Special Tactical Squad (STS), Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Anti-Cultism Squad and other Tactical Squads operating at the Federal, Zonal and Command levels from carrying out routine patrols.

Federal SARS and the Special Squads are also banned from carrying out routine patrolx and other conventional low-risk duties including stop and search duties, checkpoints, mounting of roadblocks, traffic checks, etc – with immediate effect.

A statement by DCP Frank Mba on Sunday said, “In addition, no personnel of the Force is authorized to embark on patrols or tactical assignments in mufti. They must always appear in…