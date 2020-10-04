I’m angry over killing, maiming of young Nigerians by Police

…Meets IGP over reforms in police

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

VICE President Yemi Osinbajo, Sunday expressed his anger over the arrests and brutal killing of young Nigerians by the Police.

The Vice President, who met with the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu told the police boss to carry out reforms that would change the ugly behavior of some officers.

Prof. Osinbajo also told IGP Adamu to ensure that police officers that were found culpable in the maiming and killing of young men and women should be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Fielding questions from the State House Correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, he said.,

“I am very concerned, in fact, very angry about what I see, happening to young men and women who are arrested, in some cases maimed or killed by men of the police force.”

He was asked about the economic challenges facing the country and Nigerians, and also the reported recent upsurge in the activities of FSARS regarding…