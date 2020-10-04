Kaduna govt holds town hall meeting on N237bn draft budget

The Kaduna State Government is proposing to spend N237 billion in 2021, out of which N157.56 billion is for capital projects and N79.96 billion for recurrent expenditure.

The Commissioner for Planning and Budget, Mr Thomas Gyang, made this known at a town hall meeting on Saturday in Kaduna.

He said that the estimate was presented to the people so as “to obtain views, comments and input from the public before the draft budget estimates are transmitted to the Kaduna State House of Assembly.”

The commissioner disclosed that the draft 2021 budget took into account the economic impact of COVID-19 and the continuing uncertainty it has unleashed.

Gyang stated that the draft budget prioritised capital spending, with capital to recurrent ratio of 66:34 percent.

He added that priority was given to Education, Health and Infrastructure.

According to him, N124 billion, almost 79% of the capital budget of N157.56bn, is allocated to the Economic and Social sectors.

The…