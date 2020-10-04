Keyamo debunks reported killing of youth by SARS in Ughelli

Perez Brisibe – Ughelli

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, Sunday, debunked viral reports on the killing of a 22-year-old resident of Ughelli in Ughelli North local government area, Joshua Ambrose by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS at Ughelli.

The incident which caused apprehension in the town, also lead to the attack of am off-duty SARS operative at the Ughelli Central garage axis of Ughelli.

Reacting to the incident on his Twitter handle @fkeyamo, the minister who is from the state, said: “I just spoke with both the Commissioner of Police, Delta State and the Area Commander in Ughelli where the unfortunate incident involving a young man and the police which took place yesterday (Saturday).

“I also spoke with Ochuko, the victim’s brother. All of them said the victim is alive and receiving treatment.

“Whilst I totally condemn the extra-judicial killings by SARS and other police outfits against defenseless…