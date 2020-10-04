Lagosians can’t afford inconsistent person to represent them’

Mr. Seye Oladejo is the Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State. There have been some ripples within and outside the party. In this interview with Vanguard‘s Olasunkanmi Akoni, Oladejo speaks on the cordial status of the party in the state, the party’s edge in the forthcoming by-elections, Edo governorship election and the leadership quality of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, among others.

Excerpts.

What is the state of APC in Lagos?

APC in Lagos State is healthy and we are the party to beat. We remain very strong; we have the spread, we are growing in leaps and bounds in terms of membership and we have no major crisis. Of course, there will be rift as expected in any political party, but there is nothing we cannot handle.

So, we remain confident in taking care of our affairs, winning elections and overcoming whatever challenges that will come our way. So, APC in Lagos is good and we are one big family.

There are rumours of…