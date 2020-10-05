Bayelsa local government workers suspend planned strike 

By Samuel Oyadongha – Yenogoa

Local Government workers in Bayelsa State have suspended the planned strike earlier scheduled to commence today (Monday) over issues relating to their welfare.

The decision suspending the planned industrial action was reached at a meeting between representatives of labour unions, state and Local Government late Sunday in Yenagoa.

The meeting was presided over by state Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

Speaking on the development, President of National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Comrade Akpos Ekiegha described the outcome of the parley as fruitful and lauded government for the steps taken so far.

He called on all workers at the Bayelsa Local Government to make themselves available for the promotion exercise, which he said would facilitate the implementation of the new minimum wage.

Also, Comrade Barnabas Simon, State Chairman, Medical And Health Workers Union of Nigeria, Mr Otami Loko-Alfred, State Chairman…