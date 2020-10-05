Drugs make Southern Kaduna youths off guard when bandits attack ― CAN

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Drug abuse has made Southern Kaduna youths to be caught off guard when bandits launched attacks in their communities, the Christian Association of Nigeria, Kaduna State Chapter, has said.

CAN, therefore, decried the rise in drug abuse and addiction among youths in the area.

CAN also plan to discourage women from selling local drinks, also known as burukutu in the area, by training them on financial literacy and giving them seed capital to start viable small businesses.

The State Chairman of CAN, Rev. Joseph Hayab, spoke during a victory praise and worship march in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“The menace of drug abuse is fast eating deep into the fabric of society, swift and decisive action must be taken to arrest the ugly trend,” he said.

“CAN in Kaduna State is saying no to drug addiction and that’s why we came to Kafanchan.

“To speak to pastors, women and youths if there’s anything they can do for us to…