Esosa Ogbebor : 20 year-old Nigerian-American soldier who loves dancing

It is not often one runs into a soldier who is also a dancer. Esosa Omolola Ogbebor is a 20-year-old Nigerian-American soldier whose passion is dancing. When she is not involved in her martial duty she is a lot of other others but dancing seems to top them all.

“Dancing has always been part of my life. My mom once told me that when I was in her womb, my legs always popped out when music came on. Dance has impacted me in a way where I can express my emotions. It makes me feel free and joyful. It has allowed me to show my creative side and connect with people more,” she said in a chat with Potpourri

Continuing, she said, “I consider myself a dance fashionista because I love to display my fashion side through dance. I consider my dance as growth in progress. I am currently collaborating with other talented dancers in the United States. I have also performed at different events.”

Esosa Omolola Ogbebor was born 20 years ago to Nigerian parents. Her mom is from Kwara…