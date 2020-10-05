In Biafra, no zone’ll be subservient to another — Uwazuruike

By Chidi Nkwopara

Protagonist of Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, has assured South South leaders that “no zone shall be subservient to another”, as calls for independence keeps rising in Nigeria.

Uwazuruike, who stated this when he played host to a delegation of South South people, led by Alhaji Mujaheed Asari Dokubo, also opined that “if for any reason, two nations want to merge as one entity, such nations must agree via a plebiscite”.

His words: “As we collectively march towards our independence, every tribe must be respected, as no one will be subservient to another. If we must work together, it must be by agreement and consensus where everybody must respect the other.

“Between 1967-1970, the entire Eastern Region was one region, that is Biafra. Now, things have changed. We have to respect each other. The component parts of each other and whoever that is talking must know what he’s talking.”

He advised “those who want to…