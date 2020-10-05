INEC warns officials to be professional, apolitical

Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has warned its officials, ad-hoc and regular staff, to be professional, apolitical and non-partisan in discharging duties assigned of them during the forthcoming Ondo State governorship election.

Yakubu gave the warning on Monday in Akure during a stakeholders’ meeting with political party officials, traditional rulers, election observers and other officials.

The chairman, who said that voter education and sensitisation are currently going on, explained that the commission had made arrangement for personnel and materials to polling in all 3,009 polling unis and 203 electoral wards across the state.

We warn our officials, ad-hoc and regular staff to be professional and non-partisan in the discharge of their duties assigned to them during the 10 October State governorship election.

“Our commitment is to ensure that the choice of who becomes the next governor of Ondo State is entirely in…