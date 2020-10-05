Laycon rocked me at the parties than Ozo ― Nengi

The second runner-up of the Big Brother Lockdown reality TV show, Nengi, has revealed why she consistently blocked off her supposed boyfriend, Ozo from dancing with her and never really allowing the fair-skinned dude from getting way up close and personal while she would go all way with the eventual winner of the show, Laycon.

In one of her media tours, she said, “ I didn’t want to give Ozo the wrong signal, that’s why I never danced with him like the way I did with Laycon. And Laycon rocks me wella.”

It would be recalled that when Ozo attended the final Saturday party alongside other evicted Housemates, he completely ignored the beautiful Nengi who eventually broke down in tears as a result of the snub.

Vanguard

