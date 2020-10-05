NCC disowns fraudulent Facebook account

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has cautioned the general public to be on the lookout for some fraudulent element using a cloned Facebook account to defraud unsuspecting users.

The Commission, in a statement signed by the Director, Public affairs, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde said it deemed it fit to inform members of the public that upon detecting the fake Facebook account with the name “NIGERIA COMMUNICATION COMMISSION OFFICIAL WEBSITE”, it is fake and fraudulent.

”The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) wishes to draw the attention of the general public, especially telecoms consumers to a fraudulent and cloned Facebook profile account opened with a name similar to the Commission’s official name on the social media site.

