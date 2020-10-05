PDP governors united in support of Jegede, says Tambuwal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has expressed its support for the party’s candidate in the Saturday Ondo State governorship election, Mr Eyitayo Jegede (SAN).

The Forum Chairman and Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal made the declaration in a statement issued by the Director-General of the forum, C.I.D. Maduabum in Abuja on Sunday.

Tambuwal said that the PDP governors were united, strong and primed to do its utmost to ensure the election of Jegede who has the experience, dynamism and programme of action to return Ondo State to her glory days.

He said that the forum’s attention was drawn to a story to the effect that there was a division among PDP governors with respect to Ondo gubernatorial elections.

The governor described the publication as tendentious, malicious, prejudicial, biased, procured, inciting, false and fake and planted by retrogressive and reactionary forces.

Tambuwal said that nothing could be further from the…