Teachers deserve praise for LASU’s success stories — VC Vanguard News

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University, LASU Ojo, Professor Olarenwaju Fagbohun(SAN), in commemoration of World Teachers’ Day, has praised the roles played by teachers and other academics in the recent honours and accolades the institution had received.

Recall that LASU was ranked second best in Nigeria by the Times Higher Education, THE, global ranking.

According to Professor Fagbohun, it was high time government and other stakeholders appreciated the efforts of teachers in shaping people and the nation.

His words: “As we mark the World Teacher’s Day, today, October 5, I take this auspicious day to celebrate the world-class teachers of our pupils and students in the staff school and international school; the professors who hold the sanctity of our university, and all the impactors of knowledge in between.

“This day, we again accentuate your selfless contributions to our institution— in nurturing world-class learners who attract honours…