Trump to remain in hospital for a ‘period of time’

U.S. President Donald Trump will remain in the hospital for a “period of time,” a key White House official said on Sunday.

The official ruled out the need to move towards a transfer of power within the federal government.

National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien told broadcaster CBS that day seven and eight after the onset of symptoms are the “critical days” for any patient.

Trump was diagnosed on Thursday with the new coronavirus and was moved, the next day, to the Walter Reed medical centre, a military facility outside Washington.

He apparently had some breathing difficulties initially, but his doctors say his condition has improved and that the medical team “remains cautiously optimistic’’.

His oxygen levels were back within a normal range on Saturday.

The president received an antibody cocktail and is on a treatment course of Remdesivir.

Trump issued a four-minute video on Saturday from the hospital.

Wearing a blue suit jacket and no tie, the president…