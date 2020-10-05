We’re training public servants to drive economic diversification ― NITDA DG

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Director-General of National Information Development Agency, NITDA, Mallam Inuwa Kashifu Abdullahi says the agency is currently building capacity public servant on digital skills to help government drive its economic diversification agenda.

Abdullahi stated this at the weekend at the graduation of Batch A of the 650 DT-TWGs on Government Digital Transformation which lasted for a week at eGovernment Training Centre, Kubwa, Abuja.

The DG, who was represented at the occasion by the Director of eGovernment, Dr Vincent Olatunji stated the determination of NITDA to drive digital penetration in all public institution, saying that the public servants have no alternative to acquiring digital skills to fit into government transformation plan.

“One of the major things that this government is doing is economic diversification and the digital economy sector has been identified as a major sector to drive the economic diversification plan of the Federal…