Apex agric coop moves to galvanise potential of over 8m members

Commends Buhari over supply of 2000 buses to various cooperatives

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The National Apex of Nigeria Farmers Cooperative Societies Limited, NANFACOS, disclosed moves to galvanise the potential of over 8 million farmers who are members of 90,000 organised cooperative organizations to boost food production along various value chains.

This was made known by the National President, NANFACOS, Chief Nwogwugwu Uzoma, while commending President Muhammadu Buhari for including farmers in the 2000 bus scheme unveiled recently in Abuja for various cooperatives across various sectors of the economy.

According to Uzoma practicing farmers will be self-reliant having been sensitized in their various agribusinesses and value chains, which will lead to massive food production in the country.

However, he (Uzoma) stated that farmers in the country are still grappling with challenges to transport their farm produce to various markets across the country which also makes…