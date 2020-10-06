Burna Boy, Rema, others bag 2020 MTV EMA nominations

By Ayo Onikoyi

MTV today announced nominations for the “2020 MTV EMAs, and Nigerian singers Burna Boy and Rema have been nominated for the Best African Act.

BET Awards 2020 winner and Grammy nominee, Burna Boy has once again been nominated in the Best African Act, a category he won in 2019. Other African singers in the category include, Master KG, Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa (South Africa), Sheebah (Uganda), Gaz Mawete (Democratic Republic of The Congo and Rema (Nigeria).

Commenting on the announcement, Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager of ViacomCBS Networks Africa, said “The 2020 MTV EMAs is one of the biggest entertainment stages in the world and this year’s African nominees are undoubtedly making their presence felt globally. This affirms our commitment to ensuring that we continue to celebrate our diverse talent on international platforms. Congratulations to all our African nominees on this achievement.”

Global star Burna Boy commenting on…