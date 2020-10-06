Police arrest additional three suspects

By Evelyn Usman

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested three additional suspects in connection with the gang- rape and murder of 11-year-old Favour Okechukwu, in Ejigbo area of Lagos.

The deceased, a Junior Secondary School 3 student was sent on an errand by her mother, last Wednesday, by 3 p.m, but never returned.

On arrival from his business place at about 6pm, her father, Okechukwu Dickson, went in search of her, only to discover her corpse in a building on 4, Olarewaju street, not too far from his house.

On closer observation, she was discovered to be naked, with her body stained with blood, while residents of the building fled, out of fear of being arrested by the Police.

Two persons were earlier arrested but they denied culpability. Those arrested yesterday were said to be hibernating in the room where Favour’s corpse was discovered. they also denied having a hand in the rape and murder.

When Vanguard visited the area, residents said that occupants of the room…