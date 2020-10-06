SSUP Nigeria applauds planned ban of alcohol in sachets, polythene

By Evelyn Usman

The Nigerian Society of Substance Use Prevention and Treatment Professionals, ISSUP Nigeria has applauded the Federal Government over its proposed plan to phase out high concentration alcohol in sachets, small PET, and glass bottles, describing it as a step in the right direction to curbing abuse.

The National Agency for Foods and Drugs Administration and Control, NAFDAC recently announced this move, following a report that alcohol consumption contributed to three million deaths each year, globally, as well as to the disabilities and poor the health of millions of people.

NAFDAC also described uncontrolled access and availability of high concentration alcohol in sachet and small volume PET or glass bottles as a factor contributing to substance and alcohol abuse in Nigeria, with its negative impact on society.

Throwing his weight behind the proposed ban, the national President, ISSUP Nigeria, Dr. Martin Agwogie said, “Recent studies have raised concerns…