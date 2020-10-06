Take proactive measures towards clean society, FBRA tasks Nigerians

By Chioma Obinna

With the increasing use of plastic packaging, poor waste management, and other challenges, the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance, FBRA, has called on all Nigerians to take proactive measures towards safeguarding the environment for future generations.

Making the call on this year’s World Clean Up Day, members of the FBRA, who called for greater awareness on collaborative action towards ensuring a cleaner society mobilised the removal of over 2,000 kg of waste from the environment through clean-up activities to mark the day.

The FBRA organised clean-up activities at Badagry, Ojo, and Bonny Camp, in Lagos, and at Agbowo in Ibadan to raise awareness within the local communities of the need to collaborate with community collectors to care for the environment.

Among the participating stakeholders were Geocycle of Lafarge Group, Green Janitors, Kids Beach Garden, Recycledge, NESREA, and LAWMA. Volunteers from member companies including Nestlé, 7-up…