We must work together to address challenges confronting us ― Osinbajo

Says procedural niceties a luxury we can’t afford

As leaders of the executive and legislative arms of government discuss how to interact better as co-equal arms of government, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has said collaborating to serve the people at all times must be put above what he described as “procedural niceties”.

Prof Osinbajo spoke after several sessions at the two-day retreat which reviewed the challenges of the relationship and interdependence between both arms of government.

According to the Vice President while closing the Executive-Legislature Retreat at the Presidential Villa, “…every generation of leadership must understand the context. Law itself must be interpreted and implemented in context. What is the reality of the context that we operate in today? We all know, our nation has millions of extremely poor people, the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened unemployment and poverty.

“We have huge deficits in infrastructure, many children…