Why building collapse will persist in Nigeria — NIOB

By Gabriel Olawale

The Nigerian Institute of Building, NIOB, has said that the incidents of building collapse will continue in Lagos State in as much as developers continue to perform the function of building engineers.

Speaking during the survey of the first story building in Nigeria which was built in 1842 (Shitta Bey Mosque) and Water House by Candido Da Rocha, which was built in 1946, the President of NIOB, Kunle Awobodu, said that all these building were built before Nigeria gained independence but yet they are still durable while many buildings nowadays collapse while construction works are ongoing.

He said that majority of the materials used for some of these pre-independence buildings were not imported. “So, one may wonder why are buildings collapsing nowadays? The issue nowadays is that people are cutting corners.

“The system of construction in Nigeria is not acceptable, that is why buildings are collapsing. The issue is about substandard materials and lack of…