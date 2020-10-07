2500 Nigerian graduates to benefit from HiiT’s tech empowerment

By Juliet Umeh

Smarting from the excitement of a successful N20 million scholarship it offered to some Nigerian undergraduate students recently, Information and Communications Technology, ICT, Training firm, HiiT Plc, is also gearing to empower up to 2,500 Nigerian graduates across the 36 states of the federation.

The company said it is part of activities to mark Nigeria’s 60th Independence anniversary and also a way to support youth empowerment in the country.

According to the firm, not less than 60 graduates resident in each state including Abuja will be shortlisted for this exercise.

It advised the interested graduates who are not older than 35 years, to visit its website to confirm the qualifications required for the opportunity which will be on first come first served.

Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Kayode Shobajo, said about 60 per cent discount would be offered under the exercise on 30 globally trending ICT courses via HiiT Online Training Portal, an…