Adefisoye makes open declaration of support for Akeredolu

The member representing Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency, Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye has openly declared support for the re-election of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The support for Akeredolu was openly declared by Adefisoye on Monday in Idanre where he, however, made it clear that he would only work for the reelection of Aketi and not decamping to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Adefisoye added that he had consulted widely before making the decision to work for the re-election of Governor Akeredolu. He further said that the decision to support Akeredolu was primarily informed by the need to complete all the ongoing projects in Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency and attract more projects to the constituency.

“After consulting vary widely with the leaders of SDP and other important leaders within and outside of Ondo State, especially the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, I have decided to support the APC. But I want to assure you that his…