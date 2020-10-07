Borrow ideas from China, not money, Peter Obi tells FG

Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has said that borrowing progressive business ideas from China will be more beneficial to Nigeria than taking public loans to pump into the economy.

Obi, who made this remark at the 60th Founder’s Day Lecture of University of Nigeria, Nsukka, said China had gone through different stages of national development to arrive at their present level.

He said it would, therefore, pay Nigeria better to copy China’s economic development template rather than running to them for loans.

Obi argued that China that could only boast of a GDP per capita of $960 in year 2000, had grown to a GDP per capita of $10,275 in 2019, with a High Human Development Index of 0.798 in 2019 as against 0.594 in year 2000.

Obi said the huge economic development seen in China is as a result of huge investment in MSME sector, which drastically reduced unemployment and increased government…