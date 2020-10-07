Duji Umunze 2020 restores peace to the community

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

UMUNZE — THE 2020 Duji Umunze (New Yam festival) was indeed more than new yam festival. Succinctly put, it was a celebration of the return of peace to Umunze, a fast growing commercial community.

It was a good to behold stakeholders in the community who hitherto were indifferent come together under one canopy to celebrate Duji.

Umunze, a community with great potentials has been held down on account of political disagreement among some notable individuals in the town, a myth the 2020 Duji has broken, bringing together all the major gladiators to ensure that peace reigns in Umunze once again.

This did not however come easy. It took the ingenuity of Odinma Umunze Initiative, an elite group of like minds, Umunze sons and daughters, home and in the Diaspora, that took it upon themselves to ensure that peace reigns in the community for development to happen. Though the group has a lot on its development programmes for the community, it chose to get everybody…