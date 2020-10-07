FG not sincere on SARS reform — Falana

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigeria Police Force Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, said, yesterday, that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, cannot be scrapped because of its potency in combating criminality and deadly criminal gangs in the country.

The police scribe spoke, as Alliance for Survival of COVID-19 and Beyond, ASCAB, led by human rights activist, Femi Falana, SAN, said the federal government was not sincere in reforming the special police unit.

However, Mba disclosed that the Police headquarters was currently reforming the operations of SARS officers nationwide to curtail their excesses.

Speaking during an Instagram Live Chat with Nigerian artiste, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, DCP Mba advised Nigerians to take video recordings of SARS operatives who abuse their fundamental human rights “as long as it is safe to do so.”

Recall that the singer cancelled a planned demonstration against SARS infractions and molestations…