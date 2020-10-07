Kebbi Gov’s wife, Zainab re-elected into International cancer union board

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

The wife of the Governor of Kebbi state, and founder of Medicaid Cancer Foundation Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, has been re-elected board member of the Union for International Cancer Control, UICC.

A statement from the Government House in Birnin Kebbi signed by Abubakar Dakingari, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, said that online voting was conducted at the 2020 General Assembly of the Union for the election of the governor’s wife last night.

According to the statement, Dr. Zainab Bagudu was initially elected to the UICC two years ago in Kuala Lumpur before her re-election which received endorsement of the Federal Government as well as cancer control organizations.

At a news briefing in Birnin Kebbi, the Secretary to Kebbi State Government, Babale Umar Yauri, acknowledged the role of Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu in the mobilization of stakeholders and facilitating partnership with relevant bodies on cancer control and treatment.

“The…