No threat to your lands, Jegede assures Idanre indigenes

Akure—The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate for the Ondo State October 10 election, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), has dismissed speculations making the round that Idanre lands will be threatened under his watch as governor.

Jegede gave the assurance earlier on Wednesday at the palaces of the monarch of Alade-Idanre, the Alade Okin, Oba Olusegun Akinbola, and that of Idanre, the Owa, Oba Federick Aroloye, when he visited the communities as part of his campaign tour.

According to him, “I am a senior advocate. I am not after your lands. Please ignore all these concocted stories from our opponents, who are feeling threatened about your decision to vote for PDP in Saturday’s election.

“Yes, I am from Akure but I have lived all my life enjoying the good relationship between Idanre and Akure and we should not allow these detractors to create disaffection between us in the name of politics.

“I am not a land grabber and I am not pedestrian in thinking, by the…