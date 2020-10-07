Only registered road transport unions will benefit from FG’s palliatives ― Saraki

By Dirisu Yakubu

Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, Tuesday, disclosed that only duly registered road transport unions will be considered in the disbursement of the N10 billion federal government intervention funds for road transport workers and operators.

Senator Saraki stated this when members of the National Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association, NACTOMORAS, led by its national president, Muhammed Sani Hassan, paid her a courtesy visit in her office in Abuja.

The minister while appreciating the association for the visit, called for synergy among transport stakeholders, assuring the delegation of the federal government’s commitment to assisting duly registered unions to ease the challenges they face. According to Senator Saraki, the safety of passengers remains in place as the fight against the spread of COVID-19 is one that must be won by the collective efforts of all Nigerians.

She informed the…