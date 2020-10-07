PM for a day: 16-year-old girl fills Finland’s top job

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin faced a quieter day than usual on Wednesday after handing power to a 16-year-old as part of a campaign to promote girls’ rights.

Aava Murto, from Vaasky in southern Finland, said she was having an “exciting day” as she faced media on the steps of parliament after meeting with the chancellor of justice.

Murto added that she had “learnt some new things about legislation.”

In the afternoon, the student who actively campaigns on climate and human rights issues was to speak with MPs and the minister for development and foreign trade.

Her message to decision-makers has been that girls “need to realise more how important they are, and how they are just as good at technology as boys,” she told AFP.

“I think young people could teach adults to be more innovative and think more about the future,” she added.

The swap is part of a global “Girls Takeover” campaign by children’s rights charity Plan International, which aims…