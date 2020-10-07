Premier League clubs splurge £1.24bn on signings

Premier League clubs splashed £1.24billion on new signings this summer, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The figure represents a £160m decrease from last season – but is still £70m more than was spent in the 2016 summer window.

Chelsea were the league’s top spenders, splashing £226.1m on fresh talent, including Timo Werner (£45m), Hakim Ziyech (£37m), Edouard Mendy (£22m), and Ben Chilwell (£50m).

And their headline recruit Kai Havertz was the league’s most expensive new acquisition – arriving from Bayer Leverkusen for £70m. The Blues were able to splash the cash after being restricted by a transfer embargo last season – and by getting good fees for the likes of Alvaro Morata and Mario Pasalic.

Manchester City were unsurprisingly second-biggest spenders, splashing the cash on Nathan Ake (£41m) and Ferran Torres (£37m) early on in the window.

And Pep Guardiola’s side responded to their shambolic 5-2 defeat against Leicester City by splurging a…