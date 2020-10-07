Senate probes human rights abuses by SARS, others

Urges IGP to Arrest, prosecute security personnel involved in extrajudicial killings

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

The Senate has begun a probe into human rights abuses by Security Agencies, especially extrajudicial killings of innocent Nigerians by men of the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS).

The Upper Chamber has however urged the Inspector- General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu to as a matter of urgency, arrest and prosecute all Security personnel that has been involved in this act of extrajudicial killing with a view to bringing them to book as well as serve as a deterrent to others.

Consequently, the Senate mandated the Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, All Progressives Congress, APC, Ekiti Central led Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to immediately carry out a holistic investigation into the high-level human rights abuses by Nigerian security agencies.

The Senate also mandated the Senator Haliru Jika, APC, Bauchi Central led Senate Committees on…