Shun cultism, other social vices, Lawmaker urges students

Mr Danladi Jatau, representing Kokona West Constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has advised students to shun cultism, examination malpractices and other social ills to enhance the development of education in the country.

Jatau (PDP), who is the Minority Leader in the Assembly, made the call on Monday in Lafia, while receiving the ‘Political Icon of the Year’ award from the National Association of University Students (NAUS).

Jatau, represented by his Special Assistant, Mr Awuje Tsaku, said that cultism, examination malpractices and other social vices had affected the education of many students negatively.

While thanking God and NAUS for the award, he said that it would spur him into doing more towards touching the lives of students and his constituents positively.

“I want to advise you and other students to shun cultism, examination malpractices and other social vices in the interest of peace, progress and development of education sector.

He called on…