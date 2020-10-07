Why I would love to be in Akeredolu’s shoes— Jegede

Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State, has said he would love to be a governor like Rotimi Akeredolu so that there would be a basis for comparison in what they can achieve in three and half years.

He said this at the ongoing governorship debate organised by Channels TV, while rebutting statements by Akeredolu that he (Jegede) was part of the administration that owed pensioners, civil servants and generally performed below expectations.

The governor had pointed out that, as Jegede said, pensions were rights and not privileges, but that his government met arrears of pensions and salaries.

His words: “The government he(Jegede) served in was owing arrears of pensions; we paid.

“Morale was low in the civil service and the civil servants were dying, being owed seven months salaries; we paid.”

Responding, Jegede said: “I do understand…