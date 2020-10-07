Why lawmakers are in conflict with Presidency — Gbajabiamila

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has blamed the incessant clashes between the Executive and Legislature, on Ministers and other officials at the presidency and public perception of the Parliament.

The Speaker, through Mr. Lanre Lasisi, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, said “the efforts to stick to their constitutional role of oversight, Gbajabiamila declared, often led to “friction with the Executive, the constitutional responsibility of oversight of government’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) has always been a major point of disagreement between the two”.

He suggested that ” to address the issue, a better understanding of the Legislature and its constitutional duties and the dissemination of legislative activities by the Nigerian media would enable Nigerians to appreciate their representatives more as well as have a full grasp of issues at stake from an informed…