75% of visual problems avoidable, says optometrists

By Evelyn Usman

As the world marks the World Sight Day, WSD, on Thursday, the Nigerian Optometric Association, NOA, Lagos State chapter, has said 75% of eye problems were avoidable.

The association cautioned Nigerians against sharing their eyeglasses, face masks and face shields, as part of the precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19, reminding that the pandemic was real.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, the association’s Public Relations Officer, Dr. Emmanuel Okoye, explained that the WSD was an international day of awareness on avoidable blindness and visual impairment.

However, the optometrist lamented, activities lined up for its celebration were shelved because of the pandemic.

The focus on this year’s WSD themed: “Universal Eye Health: Hope in sight, according to him, was to raise public awareness on eye care in the COVID-19 pandemic, as a major public health issue.

He said: “More than 75 percent of visual problems are avoidable. 2.2…